Disney+'s 'Rogue One' Prequel Casts Adria Arjona

The '6 Underground' actor will star opposite Diego Luna in the 'Star Wars' spinoff.

Adria Arjona is headed to the Star Wars Galaxy and will star in Disney+'s upcoming Rogue One prequel, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Arjona, known for Netflix's 6 Underground and who has an upcoming role in Jared Leto's comic book movie Morbius, will star opposite Rogue One's Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk. Filmmaker Tony Gilroy, who oversaw reshoots for the 2016 film, is attached to write and do directing work on the series, which has The Americans' Stephen Schiff set as showrunner.

