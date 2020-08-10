Disney+'s 'Rogue One' Prequel Casts Adria Arjona
Adria Arjona is headed to the Star Wars Galaxy and will star in Disney+'s upcoming Rogue One prequel, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
Arjona, known for Netflix's 6 Underground and who has an upcoming role in Jared Leto's comic book movie Morbius, will star opposite Rogue One's Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk. Filmmaker Tony Gilroy, who oversaw reshoots for the 2016 film, is attached to write and do directing work on the series, which has The Americans' Stephen Schiff set as showrunner.
Heat Vision breakdown
The untitled Cassian Andor series is one of several live-action TV projects Lucasfilm has for Disney+, including Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian, which launches season two in October, as well as an Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor.
Rogue One earned more than $1 billion at the box office and is considered a high water mark among the Disney era of Star Wars films so far.
- Aaron Couch
- aaron.couch@thr.com
- @AaronCouch
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
-
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
-