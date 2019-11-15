Disney Sets Release for Ridley Scott's 'Last Duel,' Pushes 'King's Man' Back 7 Months

Disney also revealed Fox's The King's Man will be hitting theaters later than expected and will now open on Sept. 18, 2020, seven months later than its previous date of Feb. 14, 2020. Mathew Vaughn directs the film, which is a prequel to his two Kingsman movies, and looks at the origins of the world's first independent intelligence agency. It follows a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds as they gather to plot a war to wipe out millions. Ralph Fiennes leads The King's Man.

Meanwhile, Fox's Deep Water, starring Ben Affleck and based on the Patricia Highsmith, is set for Nov. 13, 2020.

Disney also set dates for five untitled Marvel movies, which are set for Oct. 7, 2022, Feb. 17, 2023, May 5, 2023, July 28, 2023 and Nov. 3, 2023. If nothing changes, that means there will be four Marvel Studios films released in 2022, and four released in 2023, as the studio previously set May 6, 2022 for Black Panther 2 and has reserved Feb. 18, 2022 and July 29, 2022 for untitled Marvel projects.

Marvel already has an expansive slate of films and Disney+ series set from 2020-2022, and there are a number of projects known to be in development that do not yet have release dates that could be slotted into these mystery spots. James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Peyton Reed's Ant-Man 3 are among those projects, and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has also confirmed the studio is planning to introduce The Fantastic Four and the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds, star of the Deadpool franchise, met with the studio last month, while Marvel has tapped Mahershala Ali to play Blade in some capacity, though it's unclear if he'll be getting a solo film.

Other changes Disney made to its calendar Friday include moving the Fox animated movie Ron's Gone Wrong back three months to Feb. 26, 2021, and pushing the Fox animated graphic novel adaptation Nimona back ten months to Jan. 14, 2022.