Disney Reveals Opening Dates for Second Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Ride

The 14-acre land currently features one ride called Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, plus a number of shops and restaurants, all in the theme of a galaxy far, far away.

During an early preview, The Hollywood Reporter got to see some of the Rise of the Resistance ride — the longest one Disney has ever featured, though officials would not give the exact duration.

Basically, guests will be captured and taken aboard a Star Destroyer. The most striking part of this ride, from what members of the press were shown, was the enormity — it's truly massive, like the actual size of a hangar on a Star Destroyer in the films.

For scale, the window or entrance to the bay for ships is 100 feet tall. There is also one complete TIE fighter in the bay. In another bay, which the press was not shown, there are two full-sized AT-ATs.

Characters featured in the ride include Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac). The ride itself is partially completed on foot, but mostly done in a trackless vehicle that will take guests around the Star Destroyer as they try to escape.

The land proved so popular in Anaheim, Disneyland began to use a virtual queue for guests when Galaxy's Edge reached its capacity.