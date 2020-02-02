Disney+ Shows Off First Marvel Series During Super Bowl

Falcon and the Winter Soldier is due in the fall, with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprising their roles and picking up after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The two embark on a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience. Malcolm Spellman (Empire) is head writer, and Kari Skogland (The Handmaid's Tale, The Walking Dead) directs.

WandaVision, described as taking inspiration from 1950s sitcoms, stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. Wanda and Vision are living their ideal suburban lives, but they begin to suspect not everything is as it seems. Matt Shakman (Game of Thrones, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) directs, and Jac Schaeffer (The Hustle) is head writer.

Loki stars Hiddleston as the trickster god he has played since 2011’s Thor. The character died in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, but due to a time-travel storyline, Loki briefly appeared in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. It is that version of Loki that audiences will follow in the Disney+ series. Loki is targeting a spring 2021 bow. Michael Waldron (Rick and Morty) is head writer, and Kate Herron (Sex Education) directs.

The end of the teaser features Loki in what looks like a prison uniform saying, "I'm gonna burn this place to the ground."

These Disney+ shows will connect to the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with characters moving from the big screen to the small — and vice versa. Other series in the works include one starring Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, as well as shows focusing on characters such as She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight.

Watch the Super Bowl spot below.