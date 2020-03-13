Disney Suspends Film Production Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, which was 9 days away from shooting in London, is among the big productions being delayed.

Peter Pan & Wendy as well as Shrunk, a sequel to 1980s classic Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, both in pre-production, are also delayed.

The movies in production shutting down include Home Alone, Ridley Scott’s period drama The Last Duel, and Guillermo del Toro’s thriller, Nightmare Alley, being made for Searchlight. Production on Marvel’s Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings was already halted after director Destin Daniel Cretton self-isolated.

"While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our productions, after considering the current environment and the best interests of our cast and crew, we have made the decision to pause production on some of our live-action films for a short time," said a Disney spokesperson in a statement. "We will continue to assess the situation and restart as soon as feasible.”

