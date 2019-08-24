Disney Touts 'Mulan' at D23 Without Star Crystal Liu

Many, but not all, of the presentations Saturday at D23 featured both the filmmakers and their stars. Caro brought new footage to D23, including an extended scene in which Mulan is sent to a matchmaker, who concludes Mulan's family did not raise proper daughters. There's also an emotional moment in which Mulan decides to take her father's place in the military, as well as big battle shots with Mulan showing off her military prowess.

"It's the timeless story we love, but in live action it's real," Caro said. "That's the thing I'm most excited about. For people to experience her story in a very real, very visceral and a very emotional way."

Mulan also stars Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ron Yuan, Tzi Ma, Rosalind Chao, Cheng Pei-Pei, Nelson Lee, Chum Ehelepola, Gong Li and Jet Li.

Mulan is set to open March 27, 2020.