Disney Touts 'Mulan' at D23 Without Star Crystal Liu
Mulan filmmaker Niki Caro brought new footage for her Disney remake to D23 Saturday, without star Crystal Liu.
D23 comes a week after controversy hit when Mulan star Liu posted on Chinese social media in support of the Hong Kong police force. The post led to backlash within Hong Kong and among pro-democracy sympathizers overseas who point to international organizations that have accused the Hong Kong police of brutality and excessive force. Disney has remained silent on the issue.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Many, but not all, of the presentations Saturday at D23 featured both the filmmakers and their stars. Caro brought new footage to D23, including an extended scene in which Mulan is sent to a matchmaker, who concludes Mulan's family did not raise proper daughters. There's also an emotional moment in which Mulan decides to take her father's place in the military, as well as big battle shots with Mulan showing off her military prowess.
"It's the timeless story we love, but in live action it's real," Caro said. "That's the thing I'm most excited about. For people to experience her story in a very real, very visceral and a very emotional way."
Mulan also stars Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ron Yuan, Tzi Ma, Rosalind Chao, Cheng Pei-Pei, Nelson Lee, Chum Ehelepola, Gong Li and Jet Li.
Mulan is set to open March 27, 2020.
- Aaron Couch
- aaron.couch@thr.com
- @AaronCouch
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Scott Roxborough
-
by Trilby Beresford
-
by Aaron Couch
-
by Aaron Couch
-