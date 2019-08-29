HEAT VISION

Disney World's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Opening Day Crowd Quickly Reaches Capacity

by Ryan Parker
This scenario mirrors what happened when the land opened in Disneyland in July.
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Oga's Cantina in Disneyland.   |   Amy Sussman/Getty
This scenario mirrors what happened when the land opened in Disneyland in July.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opened Thursday in Walt Disney World Resort and the highly anticipated land reached capacity quickly. Shortly after it was opened to the full public, the land was forced to enact the "boarding party" system, or a virtual queue, according to the park's official app.

That meant guests could not just enter the land. They had to wait until it was their group's turn.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

At 10:30 a.m. ET, the app said the most foremost group would not be allowed in until the "afternoon."

The ride in the land, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, was at the three-hour wait at 10:30 a.m. ET, according to the app.

This scenario mirrors what happened when Galaxy's Edge opened in Disneyland in July.

The land was so popular, the boarding pass system was needed within an hour — and used for a good chunk of that day.

Smugglers Run at SoCal was also immensely popular and was at a three-hour wait at one point on opening day.

The Star Wars land in Anaheim had a soft opening May 31, when a reservation was required to get into the 14-acre area that features Smugglers Run and a number of shops and restaurants, all in the theme of a galaxy far, far away.

For the moment, the land at both parks only has one ride, a second, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, will open at Disney World in December and at Disneyland in January.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. David Oyelowo on How 'Don't Let Go' Evolved After Sundance
    by Joi Childs
  2. Will Disney+ Show 'Falcon & Winter Soldier' Tackle MAGA-Era Politics?
    by Richard Newby
View All
  1. by Richard Newby
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Aaron Couch
  4. by Ryan Parker
  5. by Richard Newby
LATEST NEWS
1.
'The Perfect Candidate': Film Review | Venice 2019
by Deborah Young
2.
Disney World's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Opening Day Crowd Quickly Reaches Capacity
by Ryan Parker
3.
Construction Worker at Disneyland Suffers Severe Injuries During Overnight Accident
by Ryan Parker
4.
Netflix's Marilyn Monroe Movie 'Blonde' Rounds Out Cast
by Mia Galuppo
5.
'Series Regular' Podcast: What to Know About Amazon's 'Carnival Row'
by Josh Wigler