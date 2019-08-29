Disney World's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Opening Day Crowd Quickly Reaches Capacity

At 10:30 a.m. ET, the app said the most foremost group would not be allowed in until the "afternoon."

The ride in the land, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, was at the three-hour wait at 10:30 a.m. ET, according to the app.

This scenario mirrors what happened when Galaxy's Edge opened in Disneyland in July.

The land was so popular, the boarding pass system was needed within an hour — and used for a good chunk of that day.

Smugglers Run at SoCal was also immensely popular and was at a three-hour wait at one point on opening day.

The Star Wars land in Anaheim had a soft opening May 31, when a reservation was required to get into the 14-acre area that features Smugglers Run and a number of shops and restaurants, all in the theme of a galaxy far, far away.

For the moment, the land at both parks only has one ride, a second, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, will open at Disney World in December and at Disneyland in January.