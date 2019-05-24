Disney Holds Stormtrooper Auditions Ahead of Star Wars Land Launch

Disney cast members (park staff) will be a large part of the 14-acre Star Wars land, known as Black Spire Outpost.

There is no mention of Force susceptibility for the audition.

Disney on Friday held an open audition for (not too short) Stormtrooper roles needed for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Disneyland. The highly anticipated land opening next week (May 31) will be packed with Disney staff, in character, such as merchants and townspeople.

It appears that more Stormtroopers are also needed, according to a notice posted on the Disney Auditions jobs website. Applicants were required to be 5-feet, 10-inches to 6-feet tall with a slender to athletic build.

Those trying out needed show "high energy levels, a full range of body movement, and imaginative improvisation" to work in a full-body costume, the post notes. There is no mention of Force susceptibility.

Disney castmembers (park staff) will be a large part of the 14-acre Star Wars land, known as Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu.

New costumes were designed for the staff, and they will all have backstories to better interact in the world with guests. One of the more interesting parts of the costume aspect is that the staff will get to choose their ensemble from a large array of options. They will be allowed to mix and match some looks to give their own unique style.

Park officials and designers who worked on Galaxy's Edge stressed that it was vital guests feel they are transported to a different planet and that the land not feel like an attraction in a Disney park. To that end, shops, restaurants, food, drinks and merchandise will all be in the theme of Black Spire Outpost.

A reservation will be needed to access the land from May 31 through June 23. Those reservations were made available on May 2 and we all snapped up in under two hours.

The Star Wars land will feature two state-of-the-art rides (Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run), a plethora of shops and restaurants, spectacles and full-scale droids milling about. The land was originally unveiled by CEO Bob Iger at the D23 Expo in August 2015.

Disneyland also offered a new look at the park map on Friday, below: