HEAT VISION

Disneyland Train and Station Getting the Lego Treatment

by Borys Kit
It's all aboard for Disneyland and train enthusiasts.
Courtesy of Lego
It's all aboard for Disneyland and train enthusiasts.

Lego is bringing a piece of Disneyland to brick form.

The company has unveiled the Disney Train and Station, a set that is based on the iconic Disney Parks station building, as their next building set. 

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

Coming in at a massive 2.925 pieces, this set comes with a motorized locomotive and a 20-piece track, the station building, and five mini-figures, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Chip, Dale and Goofy.

The train also comes with app-controlled functionality (owners can use their smartphones or tablet to go forward or reverse, and emit sound effects.) The panels on the parlor car open up for accessing the interior, which has a table, armchairs, a tea set, among other details.

Meanwhile, the station interior has intricate details, a chandelier and a tower room, along with other accouterments.

The entire train measures 4'' (12cm) high, 30'' (78cm) long and 3'' (8cm) wide, while the station building measures over 15'' (39cm) high, 14'' (36cm) wide and 6'' (16cm) deep. Oval rail track diameter measures over 37'' (96cm) long and 27'' (70cm) wide.

The set, which hits Disneyana fans, train enthusiasts, and brick builders all at once, will retail for $329.99 when it hits stores in September. Batteries are not included in the set. 

Check out the images below:

 

 

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'Legion' Series Finale: Noah Hawley Explains the Time-Bending Ending
    by Josh Wigler
  2. Djimon Hounsou Joins Emily Blunt in 'A Quiet Place' Sequel
    by Mia Galuppo
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Borys Kit
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Graeme McMillan
  5. by Borys Kit
LATEST NEWS
1.
Augmented Reality Firm Within Releases "AR Storybook" to Encourage Learning
by Carolyn Giardina
2.
Disneyland Train and Station Getting the Lego Treatment
by Borys Kit
3.
Netflix's Dubbing Stars: Meet the Hindi, Russian and Japanese Voices of the Streamer's Hits
by Scott Roxborough
4.
Netflix’s Global Reach Sparks Dubbing Revolution: "The Public Demands It"
by Scott Roxborough
5.
Why Disney's $13 Streaming Bundle May Be a Double-Edged Sword
by Paul Bond