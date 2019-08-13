Disneyland Train and Station Getting the Lego Treatment

Coming in at a massive 2.925 pieces, this set comes with a motorized locomotive and a 20-piece track, the station building, and five mini-figures, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Chip, Dale and Goofy.

The train also comes with app-controlled functionality (owners can use their smartphones or tablet to go forward or reverse, and emit sound effects.) The panels on the parlor car open up for accessing the interior, which has a table, armchairs, a tea set, among other details.

Meanwhile, the station interior has intricate details, a chandelier and a tower room, along with other accouterments.

The entire train measures 4'' (12cm) high, 30'' (78cm) long and 3'' (8cm) wide, while the station building measures over 15'' (39cm) high, 14'' (36cm) wide and 6'' (16cm) deep. Oval rail track diameter measures over 37'' (96cm) long and 27'' (70cm) wide.

The set, which hits Disneyana fans, train enthusiasts, and brick builders all at once, will retail for $329.99 when it hits stores in September. Batteries are not included in the set.

Check out the images below: