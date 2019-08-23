Disneyland Unveils Sneak Peek of Avengers Campus Theme Park
The Avengers Campus theme park, coming soon to Disney's California Adventure and Disneyland Paris, was given an inside look at the D23 stage in Anaheim on Friday.
Marvel vp and creative executive Ryan Penagos shared that the park will include experiences, attractions and surprises for superhero fans, such as the inclusion of Spider-bots at the worldwide engineering brigade (WEB), "something that Peter Parker's been working on in Avengers Campus," says Penagos.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
He adds that Spider-Man's suit will be featured at Avengers Campus," noting that a big theme of the Campus is Tony Stark finding that next generation of Avengers. In the sneak peek, Penagos was able to play around and manipulate the armor of Spider-Man's suit.
"When guests visit Avengers Campus, they will become part of an interconnected, global story that spans from California to Paris to Hong Kong with the Avengers recruiting new extraordinary people to join them," said a spokesperson on the Disney Parks Blog.
Showing a rendering of the project, which is set to debut in 2020, Penagos further clarified that the Avengers Global Initiative will be expansive in scope and feature many different stories of familiar Marvel heroes.
Watch the full clip below.
- Trilby Beresford
- Trilby.Beresford@THR.COM
- @trilbyberesford
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Aaron Couch
-
by Aaron Couch
-
-
by the Associated Press
-
by Trilby Beresford
-
by Borys Kit, Lesley Goldberg
-