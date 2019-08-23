HEAT VISION

Disneyland Unveils Sneak Peek of Avengers Campus Theme Park

by Trilby Beresford
The park will include experiences, attractions and surprises for superhero fans, such as the inclusion of Spider-bots at the worldwide engineering brigade, "something that Peter Parker's been working on in Avengers Campus," says Marvel vp Ryan Penagos.
Courtesy of Disney Enterprises
The park will include experiences, attractions and surprises for superhero fans, such as the inclusion of Spider-bots at the worldwide engineering brigade, "something that Peter Parker's been working on in Avengers Campus," says Marvel vp Ryan Penagos.

The Avengers Campus theme park, coming soon to Disney's California Adventure and Disneyland Paris, was given an inside look at the D23 stage in Anaheim on Friday.

Marvel vp and creative executive Ryan Penagos shared that the park will include experiences, attractions and surprises for superhero fans, such as the inclusion of Spider-bots at the worldwide engineering brigade (WEB), "something that Peter Parker's been working on in Avengers Campus," says Penagos. 

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

He adds that Spider-Man's suit will be featured at Avengers Campus," noting that a big theme of the Campus is Tony Stark finding that next generation of Avengers. In the sneak peek, Penagos was able to play around and manipulate the armor of Spider-Man's suit. 

"When guests visit Avengers Campus, they will become part of an interconnected, global story that spans from California to Paris to Hong Kong with the Avengers recruiting new extraordinary people to join them," said a spokesperson on the Disney Parks Blog. 

Showing a rendering of the project, which is set to debut in 2020, Penagos further clarified that the Avengers Global Initiative will be expansive in scope and feature many different stories of familiar Marvel heroes. 

Watch the full clip below.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Ewan McGregor, 'The Mandalorian' Trailer Light Up D23
    by Aaron Couch
  2. First 'Lady and the Tramp' Remake Trailer Debuts
    by Aaron Couch
View All
  1. by Aaron Couch
  2. by the Associated Press
  3. by Trilby Beresford
  4. by Borys Kit, Lesley Goldberg
  5. by Brian Davids
LATEST NEWS
1.
'Noelle' Trailer Reveals Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader as Santa's Adult Children
by Sharareh Drury
2.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Not Voicing 'Mortal Kombat 11' Terminator Role
by Patrick Shanley
3.
'Muppets' Shortform Series a Go at Disney+
by Lesley Goldberg
4.
'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Trailer Debuts New Class Coming to Disney+
by Kirsten Chuba
5.
Taylor Swift Calls Out Trump, Plans to Get More Involved in 2020 Election
by Sharareh Drury