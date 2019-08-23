Disneyland Unveils Sneak Peek of Avengers Campus Theme Park

He adds that Spider-Man's suit will be featured at Avengers Campus," noting that a big theme of the Campus is Tony Stark finding that next generation of Avengers. In the sneak peek, Penagos was able to play around and manipulate the armor of Spider-Man's suit.

"When guests visit Avengers Campus, they will become part of an interconnected, global story that spans from California to Paris to Hong Kong with the Avengers recruiting new extraordinary people to join them," said a spokesperson on the Disney Parks Blog.

Showing a rendering of the project, which is set to debut in 2020, Penagos further clarified that the Avengers Global Initiative will be expansive in scope and feature many different stories of familiar Marvel heroes.

Watch the full clip below.