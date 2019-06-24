Disneyland's 'Galaxy's Edge' Crowds Reach Capacity Within 20 Minutes on Opening Day

Even before the land was at its max, the wait for the ride for Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run was at three-hours.

It took about 20 minutes before people were turned away from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge on Monday, the first day it was open to the full public at Disneyland in Anaheim.

Guests would be allowed to come back at a later time in the day with a "boarding party," or a virtual queue, but the land was packed almost immediately. No more walk-ins allowed.

Even before Galaxy's Edge was at its max, the wait for the ride for Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run was already at three-hours, according to the official Disneyland app.

The Star Wars land had a soft opening beginning May 31 when a reservation was required to get into the 14-acre area that features the one ride and a number of shops and restaurants all in the theme of a galaxy far, far away.

Now, guests are allowed to walk right into the land as long as it is not at capacity (Disney will not say what that number is).

Once that happens, guests will have to use the Disneyland app to get an entrance time in the virtual queue. It is not clear exactly how the time intervals work for the queue. Nor is it clear if park-goers will have limited time in the land in order to rotate in new guests.

