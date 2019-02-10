Disney's 'Aladdin' Trailer Gives First Look at Will Smith as Genie

The Genie, Jasmine and Aladdin appear in the latest trailer for Disney's 'Aladdin' remake.

Disney is giving Aladdin fans a first look at Will Smith's Genie.

The new take on its animated classic unveiled a trailer on Sunday night during the Grammy Awards, also featuring looks at Jasmine and more scenes featuring Aladdin and Agrabah.

Mena Massoud stars in the new movie as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, Will Smith as the Genie, and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, as well as Billy Magnussen and Nasim Pedrad. The first trailer debuted in October 2018.

Guy Ritchie directs the remake, and is just one of several filmmakers taking on adaptations and reboots of beloved Disney animated movies including Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast and the upcoming Dumbo and Lion King.

Aladdin hits theaters May 24, 2019.