Disney's Bob Iger Considering 'Mandalorian' Spinoff Shows

The Mandalorian, created by Jon Favreau, has become the de facto flagship show for Disney+, with the Star Wars series introducing the world to Baby Yoda, easily the breakout character of 2019.

During the earnings call, Iger said Disney+ had reached 28.6 million paid subscribers as of Feb. 3, less than three months after launch.

Iger also revealed premiere windows for two of its anticipated Marvel Studios shows.

August will see the debut of The Falcon & The Winter Soldier, Marvel's first Disney+ series, which will be followed in December by WandaVision, which stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Scarlet Witch and Vision, respectively.

Iger did not reveal exact premiere dates during the earnings call, but these were more specific time windows than previously had been known. The revelation came two days after Disney unveiled the first footage from its upcoming Marvel shows, including Tom Hiddleston's Loki, during the Super Bowl.

Falcon & the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan and picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Empire's Malcolm Spellman serves as head writer and The Walking Dead's Kari Skogland directs.

WandaVision, described as taking inspiration from 1950s sitcoms, finds Scarlet Witch and Vision living their ideal suburban lives, but they begin to suspect not everything is as it seems. Matt Shakman (Game of Thrones, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) directs, and Jac Schaeffer (The Hustle) is head writer. In the past, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has noted that WandaVision will lead into the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which opens May 7, 2021. Iger emphasized Tuesday these Marvel shows will interweave with the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In addition to Falcon & The Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki, Iger also noted there are many more Marvel shows in the works.

"There are seven other Marvel series in various stages of development or pre-production," Iger said Tuesday.

Among those that are known include She-Hulk, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight and the animated What If?