Disney's 'Mulan' Casts 'Pitch Perfect' Actor Utkarsh Ambudkar

Ron Yuan is also joining a cast that already includes Jet Li, Donnie Yen and Gong Li.

Utkarsh Ambudkar, who is best known for his role in Universal's Pitch Perfect movies, has joined Disney's Mulan, along with Marco Polo actor Ron Yuan.

The duo will be joining the Niki Caro-directed movie, which will star Liu Yifei as the titular heroine, who disguises herself as a man in order to spare her elderly father from having to join the military.

Also starring in the movie is Jet Li as the emperor, Donnie Yen as Mulan's mentor, and Gong Li as the movie's villain.

Mulan, which is dated for a March 27, 2020, release, will be shooting on location in China and New Zealand at the end of the summer. Chris Bender, Jason Reed and Jake Weiner are producing the film.

The 1998 animated version voice-starred Ming-Na Wen alongside Eddie Murphy and B.D. Wong. It brought in $304.3 million at the global box office and also earned Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations.