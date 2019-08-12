Djimon Hounsou Joins Emily Blunt in 'A Quiet Place' Sequel
Djimon Hounsou has joined the cast of A Quiet Place sequel. He will replace Brian Tyree Henry in a starring role opposite Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe, Milicent Simmons and franchise newcomer Cillian Murphy.
John Krasinski is returning to direct he followup to the horror thriller about a family that is fighting to survive a world crawling with noise-targeting creatures.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and Michael Bay are producing.
Paramount has dated A Quiet Place Part II for a May 15, 2020, release.
Hounsou was last in theater with back-to-back superhero entries — DC's Shazam! and Marvel's Captain Marvel. He is set for Sony's Charlie's Angels and Fox/Disney's The King's Man.
Hounsou is repped by CAA and Sloane Offer.
- Mia Galuppo
- mia.galuppo@thr.com
- @@miagaluppo
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
-
-
by Richard Newby