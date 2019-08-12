HEAT VISION

Djimon Hounsou Joins Emily Blunt in 'A Quiet Place' Sequel

by Mia Galuppo
The 'Shazam!' actor will be stepping into a role previously slated for Brian Tyree Henry.
The 'Shazam!' actor will be stepping into a role previously slated for Brian Tyree Henry.

Djimon Hounsou has joined the cast of A Quiet Place sequel. He will replace Brian Tyree Henry in a starring role opposite Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe, Milicent Simmons and franchise newcomer Cillian Murphy. 

John Krasinski is returning to direct he followup to the horror thriller about a family that is fighting to survive a world crawling with noise-targeting creatures.

Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and Michael Bay are producing.

Paramount has dated A Quiet Place Part II for a May 15, 2020, release.

Hounsou was last in theater with back-to-back superhero entries — DC's Shazam! and Marvel's Captain Marvel. He is set for Sony's Charlie's Angels and Fox/Disney's The King's Man.

Hounsou is repped by CAA and Sloane Offer.

