HEAT VISION

Marvel Launching 'Doctor Doom' Comic From 'Halt and Catch Fire' Creator

by Graeme McMillan
Christopher Cantwell will write a new series about the fan-favorite 'Fantastic Four' villain.
Courtesy of Marvel Entertainment
Christopher Cantwell will write a new series about the fan-favorite 'Fantastic Four' villain.

The future of Marvel is…Doom.

During a retailer presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday afternoon, it was announced that Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell will be writing an ongoing Doctor Doom comic book series launching later this year, illustrated by Star Wars and Invincible Iron Man artist Salvador Larroca.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

The new series will seek to redefine the beloved Fantastic Four villain, as Victor Von Doom finds himself left without his traditional support structure — an army of obedient robots, a loving kingdom and a brotherhood of fellow villains — when he’s accused of being responsible for an act of mass terrorism that leaves thousands dead. After a period of attempting to be a hero in the absence of Tony Stark, could this latest shock be the event that will change Doctor Doom’s life for good?

Doctor Doom was just one of multiple projects announced during the presentation; in addition to a one-off Red Goblin: Red Death special focusing on the Spider-Man villain, Marvel also teased three one shots telling origins of characters from the Marvel Future Fight video game — Crescent and Io; White Fox; and Luna Snow, all written by Alyssa Wong — and offered hints for the revival of both the science fiction property Annihilation (unrelated to the Alex Garland movie of the same name) and future Marvel line 2099.

San Diego Comic-Con continues through July 21 at the San Diego Convention Center.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Inside the Move to Combine DC and Warner Bros' Comic-Con Booths
    July 19, 2019 10:58am PT
    by Graeme McMillan
  2. Conan O'Brien Pokes Fun at College Admissions Scandal by Pretending to Bribe Son's Way Into X-Men School
    July 19, 2019 9:33am PT
    by Katherine Schaffstall
View All
  1. July 19, 2019 8:15am PT
  2. July 19, 2019 6:00am PT
  3. July 18, 2019 4:05pm PT
  4. July 18, 2019 3:48pm PT
  5. July 18, 2019 3:00pm PT
LATEST NEWS
1.
'Veronica Mars': Kristen Bell Ready for More After Hulu Revival
2.
Marvel Launching 'Doctor Doom' Comic From 'Halt and Catch Fire' Creator
3.
Box Office: 'Lion King' Biting Off Huge $180M-$200M in U.S. Bow
4.
'Veronica Mars' Revival Premieres a Week Early on Hulu
5.
Inside Outfest's Opening Night With Trixie Mattell and a Documentary About L.A.'s Gay Porn Emporium