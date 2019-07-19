Marvel Launching 'Doctor Doom' Comic From 'Halt and Catch Fire' Creator
The future of Marvel is…Doom.
During a retailer presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday afternoon, it was announced that Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell will be writing an ongoing Doctor Doom comic book series launching later this year, illustrated by Star Wars and Invincible Iron Man artist Salvador Larroca.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
The new series will seek to redefine the beloved Fantastic Four villain, as Victor Von Doom finds himself left without his traditional support structure — an army of obedient robots, a loving kingdom and a brotherhood of fellow villains — when he’s accused of being responsible for an act of mass terrorism that leaves thousands dead. After a period of attempting to be a hero in the absence of Tony Stark, could this latest shock be the event that will change Doctor Doom’s life for good?
Doctor Doom was just one of multiple projects announced during the presentation; in addition to a one-off Red Goblin: Red Death special focusing on the Spider-Man villain, Marvel also teased three one shots telling origins of characters from the Marvel Future Fight video game — Crescent and Io; White Fox; and Luna Snow, all written by Alyssa Wong — and offered hints for the revival of both the science fiction property Annihilation (unrelated to the Alex Garland movie of the same name) and future Marvel line 2099.
San Diego Comic-Con continues through July 21 at the San Diego Convention Center.
July 19, 2019 10:58am PTby Graeme McMillan
Conan O'Brien Pokes Fun at College Admissions Scandal by Pretending to Bribe Son's Way Into X-Men SchoolJuly 19, 2019 9:33am PTby Katherine Schaffstall
July 19, 2019 8:15am PT
July 18, 2019 4:05pm PT
July 18, 2019 3:48pm PT
July 18, 2019 3:00pm PT