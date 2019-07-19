Marvel Launching 'Doctor Doom' Comic From 'Halt and Catch Fire' Creator

The new series will seek to redefine the beloved Fantastic Four villain, as Victor Von Doom finds himself left without his traditional support structure — an army of obedient robots, a loving kingdom and a brotherhood of fellow villains — when he’s accused of being responsible for an act of mass terrorism that leaves thousands dead. After a period of attempting to be a hero in the absence of Tony Stark, could this latest shock be the event that will change Doctor Doom’s life for good?

Doctor Doom was just one of multiple projects announced during the presentation; in addition to a one-off Red Goblin: Red Death special focusing on the Spider-Man villain, Marvel also teased three one shots telling origins of characters from the Marvel Future Fight video game — Crescent and Io; White Fox; and Luna Snow, all written by Alyssa Wong — and offered hints for the revival of both the science fiction property Annihilation (unrelated to the Alex Garland movie of the same name) and future Marvel line 2099.

San Diego Comic-Con continues through July 21 at the San Diego Convention Center.