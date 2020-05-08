'Doctor Sleep' Filmmakers Tackling Stephen King Novel 'Revival' (Exclusive)

Flanagan is writing the script with an option to direct. Flanagan and Macy will produce via the pair’s Intrepid Pictures.

The novel focused on the relationship between a heroin-addicted musician and a dubious faith healer with a hidden agenda. The minister is obsessed with trying to find a way to communicate with his departed wife and child but ends up connecting to a Lovecraftian horror.

Josh Boone, the Fault in Our Stars filmmaker whose New Mutants movie remains in limbo, previously tried his hand at adapting the material.

Flanagan and Macy’s Sleep adapted King’s 2013 novel by the same name and was a sequel to horror classic The Shining. The movie didn’t perform as well as the parties would have liked – it only grossed $72 million worldwide – and hopes for a prequel or sequel were dashed.

Still, the duo, who were behind the critically acclaimed Netflix series Haunting of Hill House, were able to engender a following for the movie post-release and nab Revival as a King follow-up. This is the third King project for the team, which also took on Gerald’s Game.

Intrepid is currently developing an adaptation of The Midnight Club, the 1994 teen horror book by Christopher Pike. That project got set up at Netflix this week.

King’s works, meanwhile, had cooled as Hollywood fodder in the early part of the 21st century, at least for a little while, but in recent years have surged unabatedly , fueled in part by the success of 2017’s It. King at this point is almost his own cinematic universe.

Warners' Kevin McCormick is overseeing Revival for the studio.