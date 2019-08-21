HEAT VISION

'Doctor Sleep' Officially Rated R

by Ryan Parker
The Warner Bros. film received the rating for "disturbing and violent content, some bloody images, language, nudity, and drug use."

Warner Bros.' Doctor Sleep is officially rated R. Mike Flanagan, who directs the adaptation of Stephen King's follow up to The Shining, made the announcement via social media.

"Doctor Sleep has officially been rated R by the MPAA for 'disturbing and violent content, some bloody images, language, nudity, and drug use.' Sounds about right..." Flanagan wrote.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

The news is not necessarily shocking; Flanagan previously said he anticipated the film getting an R, but the exact reasons why were unclear.

Rating descriptors did not exist when The Shining was released in 1980, but those for Doctor Sleep all seem to fall in line for the horror classic, save for perhaps the drug use.

So far, only one trailer has been released for the Ewan McGregor starrer, but the preview did have the approval of the actor who played McGregor's character, Danny Torrance, in Stanley Kubrick's classic.

"It looked really good," Danny Lloyd told The Hollywood Reporter in June. "I was curious since there is a fine line they have to walk with Stephen King and Stanley Kubrick. It looks like they found a way to pay tribute to both."

King, who is on record saying he did not like Kubrick's version of The Shining, is on board for Flanagan's film.

"This movie is going to blow your mind. If you have any left after It: Chapter 2, that is," King said when the trailer dropped.

Doctor Sleep is due in theaters Nov. 8.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Diane Kruger on Being Tarantino's Last Resort for 'Inglourious Basterds'
    by Brian Davids
  2. Priyanka Chopra to Star in Netflix Superhero Movie from Robert Rodriguez
    by Mia Galuppo
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Borys Kit
  3. by Borys Kit
  4. by Trilby Beresford
  5. by Graeme McMillan
LATEST NEWS
1.
'Doctor Sleep' Officially Rated R
by Ryan Parker
2.
6 Must-Have Micro Handbags For Fall
by Carol McColgin
3.
Jennifer Fox Returns to Produce Film Academy’s Governors Awards
by Scott Feinberg
4.
Lena Dunham Launches New Production Company
by Lesley Goldberg
5.
NBC Plans Primetime Special to Launch 'A Little Late with Lilly Singh'
by Natalie Jarvey