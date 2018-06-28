Rebecca Ferguson Joining Ewan McGregor in 'The Shining' Sequel

Rebecca Ferguson is jumping into the world of Stephen King.

The actress is in talks to star opposite Ewan McGregor in Doctor Sleep, Warner Bros.' sequel to The Shining, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The feature is based on King's 2013 novel of the same name, which was the author’s follow-up to 1977's The Shining that was the basis for the 1980 horror classic from Stanley Kubrick.

Doctor Sleep follows a now-adult Danny Torrance (McGregor) as he battles alcoholism and the trauma of what happened to him as a child in that Colorado hotel in The Shining. Along the way, he's presented with an opportunity to use the shining power he discovered in the first book in a way that can help a young girl.

Gerald's Game director Mike Flanagan will helm the pic. Trevor Macy, Flanagan’s producing partner, is producing along with Jon Berg of Vertigo Entertainment.

Ferguson was last seen in Fox's The Greatest Showman and will next be in theaters with Mission: Impossible — Fallout.