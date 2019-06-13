First 'Doctor Sleep' Trailer Continues 'The Shining'

Ewan McGregor stars in the adaptation of Stephen King's 'The Shining' sequel.

Danny Torrance is back in the first trailer for Doctor Sleep.

Ewan McGregor stars in the adaptation to Stephen King's 2013 The Shining sequel. It follows an adult Danny Torrance (McGregor) as he battles alcoholism and deals with the trauma of childhood events he lived through at a Colorado hotel in The Shining.

Amid this backdrop, Danny is presented with an opportunity to use the shining power to help a teenager named Abra (Kyliegh Curran) who has similar gifts. She has sought Danny's help in battling Rose the Hat (Rebecca Ferguson) and The True Knot, her followers who seek immortality and will feed of the shine of others to do it.

Gerald's Game filmmaker Mike Flanagan is writing and directing Doctor Sleep. The cast also includes Carl Lumbly, Zahn McClarnon, Emily Alyn Lind, Bruce Greenwood, Jocelin Donahue, Alex Essoe and Cliff Curtis.

Warner Bros. previously adapted King's 1977 novel into The Shining into the 1980 film directed by Stanley Kubrick and starring Jack Nicholson.

Warner Bros. is opening Doctor Sleep on Nov. 8, 2019.