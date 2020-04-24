HEAT VISION

'Doctor Strange 2' Pushed Back 4 Months to March 2022

by Aaron Couch, Pamela McClintock
The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch and is from director Sam Raimi.
Courtesy of Marvel
The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch and is from director Sam Raimi.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will have to wait a little longer to conjure its spell. The Disney/Marvel Studios film has moved from Nov. 5, 2021 to March 25, 2022 amid the coronavirus crisis, which has delayed a number of studio tentpoles.

The film, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch and is from director Sam Raimi, had already been pushed once because of the pandemic, from May 2021 to the early November frame.

Heat Vision breakdown

The latest move came minutes after Sony and Marvel Studios pushed back their untitled Spider-Man sequel from summer 2021 to Nov. 5, 2021.

On Friday, Disney also moved Thor: Love and Thunder up one week to Feb. 11, 2022 (it previously had been slated for Feb. 18, 2022).  On April 3, Disney shifted much of its slate in response to the pandemic, including virtually all of the MCU's Phase 4 movies.

Michael Waldron, head writer Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series Loki, is writing the Doctor Strange sequel. Cumberbatch's Sorcerer Supreme first appeared in the 2016 film directed by Scott Derrickson and also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, in addition to a cameo in Thor: Ragnarok

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'Spider-Man' Sequel Delays Release to November 2021 Amid Sony Date Shuffle
    by Pamela McClintock, Aaron Couch
  2. 'Star Wars': Cassian Andor Disney+ Series Adds Two Actors (Exclusive)
    by Borys Kit
View All
  1. by Borys Kit
  2. by Borys Kit
  3. by Brian Davids
  4. by Aaron Couch
  5. by Pamela McClintock
LATEST NEWS
1.
Jerry Bishop, Announcer on 'Judge Judy,' Dies at 84
by Mike Barnes
2.
'System Crasher' Wins Big in Lockdown Version of German Film Awards
by Scott Roxborough
3.
Paradigm President Greg Bestick to Retire
by Erik Hayden
4.
'Doctor Strange 2' Pushed Back 4 Months to March 2022
by Aaron Couch, Pamela McClintock
5.
Leah Bernstein, Longtime Secretary to Stanley Kramer, Dies of Coronavirus Complications at 99
by Mike Barnes