'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Loses Director Scott Derrickson

"Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences," the filmmaker wrote on Twitter Thursday. "I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP."

The feature project was heading toward a May 2020 start, which is not expected to shift. Benedict Cumberbatch is reprising his role of the master of the mystic arts. The release date remains set for May 2021.

Derrickson had been on the project for about a year and had, along with Marvel, said the story would be horror-tinged. it is unclear whether where to end up on the scare scale was a factor in the head-butting. In December 2019, Derrickson cryptically tweeted "studio release dates are the enemy of art." It is unclear if he wanted to push back the movie's release in order to have more time to work on it.

Doctor Strange, released in 2016, grossed $677.7 million worldwide.