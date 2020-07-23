HEAT VISION

'Doctor Who' Crossover Event Figurines Unveiled

by Graeme McMillan
Hero Collector will release four box sets as part of the 'Time Lord Victorious' rollout.
Hero Collector/BBC
The Time War has grown so big, even figurines have become involved. Hero Collector, the high-end collectible company known for replicas of characters and vehicles from genre properties — has announced details of its offerings connected to the upcoming Doctor Who crossover event, Time Lord Victorious.

Running across 12 weeks, Time Lord Victorious is a transmedia project including Penguin Random House, BBC Books, Titan Comics, Panini’s Doctor Who Magazine, and audio producer Big Finish, featuring three different incarnations of the Doctor — the Eighth, Ninth, and Tenth, to be precise — traveling through time and defending their home planet of Gallifrey from a mysterious threat.

In addition to already announced comic books and audio dramas, Hero Collector will be releasing four Time Lord Victorious box sets, each featuring two polyresin figurines at 1:21 scale. The first three sets will feature all-new Dalek designs created specifically for the Time Lord Victorious franchise, with the fourth featuring the Tenth Doctor himself in ornate and war-torn Gallifreyan robes.

The first set, featuring a Dalek drone and the new Dalek Emperor, will be released in late October, and is currently available for pre-order in the U.S. and in the U.K.. Time Lord Victorious as a whole launches in September, and runs through January 2021.

