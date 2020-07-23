'Doctor Who' Crossover Event Figurines Unveiled

Hero Collector will release four box sets as part of the 'Time Lord Victorious' rollout.

The Time War has grown so big, even figurines have become involved. Hero Collector, the high-end collectible company known for replicas of characters and vehicles from genre properties — has announced details of its offerings connected to the upcoming Doctor Who crossover event, Time Lord Victorious.

Running across 12 weeks, Time Lord Victorious is a transmedia project including Penguin Random House, BBC Books, Titan Comics, Panini’s Doctor Who Magazine, and audio producer Big Finish, featuring three different incarnations of the Doctor — the Eighth, Ninth, and Tenth, to be precise — traveling through time and defending their home planet of Gallifrey from a mysterious threat.

In addition to already announced comic books and audio dramas, Hero Collector will be releasing four Time Lord Victorious box sets, each featuring two polyresin figurines at 1:21 scale. The first three sets will feature all-new Dalek designs created specifically for the Time Lord Victorious franchise, with the fourth featuring the Tenth Doctor himself in ornate and war-torn Gallifreyan robes. The first set, featuring a Dalek drone and the new Dalek Emperor, will be released in late October, and is currently available for pre-order in the U.S. and in the U.K.. Time Lord Victorious as a whole launches in September, and runs through January 2021.