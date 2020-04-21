Documentary 'In Search of Tomorrow' to Explore '80s Sci-Fi

'In Seach of Darkness' filmmaker David Weiner will direct.

A crowdfunded documentary is pulling back the curtain on a time when movies like Blade Runner took place in the future. In Search of Tomorrow will look at the making of classic '80s sci-fi movies such as Back to the Future, Aliens, The Terminator and Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, among many others.

In Search of Tomorrow is directed by veteran entertainment journalist David Weiner, who previously helmed the '80s horror documentary In Search of Darkness. He is also a contributor to The Hollywood Reporter, where he has written lengthy features on the 1978 animated film The Lord of the Rings and 1979's Star Trek.

Heat Vision breakdown