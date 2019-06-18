Does 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' TV Spot Hint at a Twist?

The first generation of Avengers has only just completed their mission, but Marvel Studios is already looking to replace them. The new international TV spot for Spider-Man: Far From Home reveals an unexpected new addition to the team.

As can be seen in one of the latest ads for the upcoming movie, Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio — who claims to be a hero from an alternate reality left in the MCU as a result of Thanos’ snap at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, although the comic book Mysterio has a history of not playing straight — is welcomed into the Avengers by Peter Parker (Tom Holland) after the latter seemingly finds himself the most senior member of the team still active.

The situation reveals the current state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Endgame, and it suggests a world under more threat than many might have suspected: What, exactly, has happened to make the traditionally paranoid Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) so eager for new superheroes that he’s willing to bring someone like Mysterio into the fold so quickly — or put Spider-Man in charge of a mission to save the day?

(Really: War Machine, the Wasp and the Falcon weren’t available? None of them? I’m beginning to think that’s not actually Nick Fury in the movie after all. Is he actually a trick conjured up by Mysterio?)

Audiences will find out quite what’s up, and what happened to the rest of Earth’s mightiest heroes after they’d recovered from bringing down Thanos and the Infinity Stones once and for all, when Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2.