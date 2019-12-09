The 'Wonder Woman 1984' Moment That Hints at Something More

Hearts broken, and those healed seem to be a significant thread based on what’s revealed in the trailer. As we learned over a year ago, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) is returning to Diana’s life, despite having sacrificed himself in the first film. The manner of his resurrection is unknown, but his presence will undoubtedly cast a shadow over whatever new relationships Diana has formed, particularly with Barbra Ann. In an inverse of the first film, it’s now Diana’s turn to introduce Steve to the world as it is, one filled with the glitz, glamour, and materialism of the '80s. And what would the '80s be without an action sequence set in a mall? This too stems from Rucka and Scott’s Year One. While the '80s setting originally seemed chosen for the crisis of the Cold War, it instead seems to be the perfect setting to talk about wants, and the desire for more in order to improve the quality of life. Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) echoes these sentiments with infomercials that promise wish fulfillment. “Life is good, but it can be better. And why shouldn’t it be?” he says.

Lord’s depiction here appears to be slightly different from the comics, in which he was a businessman who established and bankrolled an iteration of the Justice League under the control of villainous computer program Kilg%re (the '80s!). He later died of a brain tumor and uploaded his consciousness into a horned cyborg body, Lord Havok (the 90s!). Years later, in Countdown to Infinite Crisis, a resurrected and human Lord was revealed to be a criminal mastermind with telepathic abilities who had bankrolled the Justice League International in order to gain information about them and ultimately destroy the metahumans which he considered a threat, despite being one himself. He created a robotic army called OMACs through Batman’s self-aware satellite Brother Eye. He convinced Superman that Wonder Woman was his enemy Doomsday and forced the two to fight in a crowded area, so the world could see the destruction superhumans caused to civilian life. In the aftermath of her battle with Superman, Wonder Woman snapped Lord’s neck (the 2000s!), in what is to this day considered to be her darkest moment.

There’s no indication that Lord is a metahuman in the trailer for Wonder Woman 1984. But he’s definitely up to something. One scene shows him looking up and engulfed by blue light. The comic nerd in me wants to cry Brother Eye, but it seems just as likely that Lord is having some kind of communion with one of the Greek gods or goddesses, or maybe… a New God? Another scene shows him holding a rock, one that may potentially grant him powers so that Maxwell Lord becomes a literal Lord. And with those godlike powers, he could be responsible for Steve’s resurrection and Barbara’s Ann’s transformation, though to what end we can’t decipher yet.

We don’t see Barbara Ann’s transformation into the Cheetah in this trailer, though Jenkins confirmed that it would happen in the film and employ a mix of prosthetics and CGI. However she ends up looking, it’s clear that Wonder Woman will have to upgrade her battle gear to take her on and whatever Lord has up his sleeves. Some of the notable additions to Wonder Woman’s armory that we see in the trailer are Wonder Woman’s tiara which doubles as a boomerang, just as it did in the original comics and the 1970s TV series starring Lynda Carter. We also see Diana and Steve flying through a fireworks celebration, and the size of the cockpit and the view they share makes us think that Wonder Woman’s Invisible Jet may finally make its debut. But most notable is the Golden Eagle armor, teased on the first poster this summer, fully revealed in this trailer, complete with wings and helmet. The armor was introduced in the 1996 Elseworlds story Kingdom Come by Mark Waid and artist Alex Ross, but has since made its way into the main DC continuity.

Where Woman Woman took place in an era before the existence of Wonder Woman comics, and thus had to create its visual language accordingly, Wonder Woman 1984 is able to pull on more imagery and characterizations from the source material. It looks like Jenkins’ film will not only celebrate the spectacle of '80s action movies but dive into the real world concerns that shaped the era and the lack of love that was filled by a desire to possess more. In borrowing more from the comics and telling a story through her own unique lens, Jenkins looks set to deliver a sequel that will be difficult to categorize as anything except wonderous.