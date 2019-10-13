Robert Downey Jr. Sails Away in First 'Dolittle' Trailer

Dolittle is set in Victorian England and picks up seven years after Downey's Dolittle, an eccentric doctor who can speak to animals, lost his wife. In the years since, he has sequestered himself in his home, Dolittle Manor, with only animals to keep him company. But when the queen falls ill, he must go on a voyage to a mythical island to find a cure.

Actors lending their voices to Dolittle include Tom Holland, Emma Thompson, Ralph Fiennes, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, John Cena, Rami Malek, Craig Robinson, Marion Cotillard, Frances de la Tour and Carmen Ejogo. Starring in live-action roles are Antonio Banderas, Jim Broadbent and Michael Sheen.

Downey played Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel movies from 2008-2019, wrapping up his run with April's Avengers: Endgame, which stands as the highest grossing film of all time.

Universal Studios opens Dolittle opens Jan. 17, 2020.