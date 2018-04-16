Domhnall Gleeson in Talks to Join Elisabeth Moss in New Line Crime Drama 'The Kitchen' (Exclusive)

Domhnall Gleeson is in final negotiations to join Elisabeth Moss in The Kitchen, New Line's adaptation of the DC/Vertigo female-fronted crime comic book series.

The actor, who plays General Hux in the new Star Wars movies, is joining an eclectic cast that already includes Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Margo Martindale.

Straight Outta Compton co-writer Andrea Berloff is making her directorial debut on the film, which is set in Hell's Kitchen, New York, in the 1970s and follows the wives of Irish mobsters who end up taking over the criminal enterprise after their husbands are arrested and jailed. The women turn out to be more vicious than the men.

Gleeson will play Gabriel O’Malley, an intense Vietnam vet who works for the neighborhood gangsters as a hitman before skipping town to avoid the police. He returns to settle scores when the wives take over.

Michael De Luca is producing The Kitchen, which is eyeing a May start and is set to hit theaters Sept. 20, 2019.

Gleeson is coming off starring in Peter Rabbit, Sony Picture Animation’s live-action/CG hybrid that has proven to be a low-key box-office performer with a tally of over $113 million domestic ($275.1 million worldwide).

Gleeson, who last year starred in Goodbye Christopher Robin, is repped by Paradigm and Ireland’s The Agency.