Donald Glover Celebrated Getting Lando Role Like a True 'Star Wars' Fan

Donald Glover celebrated landing the role of Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story by doing pretty much what any other Star Wars fan would have done in the same situation: "I bought a whole pizza and went home and watched The Empire Strikes Back, he told Star Wars News.

To discover the character — made famous by Billy Dee Williams — Glover said he watched a lot of films from the 1970s "that I thought would be his kind of style."

Glover said he enjoyed working on Solo because it gives better insight into Lando and Han as young men.

"I like seeing Han and Lando beforehand because it allows you know to that, yeah, people aren't perfect. People have to grow," he said.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is due out May 25.

