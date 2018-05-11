Donald Glover's First Toy Was a Lando Calrissian Action Figure

The actor also said his agent didn't think his odds of landing the role were too good.

How perfect is that?

Donald Glover on Thursday revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that the first toy he was ever given by his father was a Lando Calrissian action figure.

"It was my first toy ever," Glover told Kimmel hours before the Hollywood premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story in which Glover plays young Lando.

Glover's father is a big Star Wars fan, so the actor said it was surreal to be able to take his dad to the set of Solo and just wander around.

"It was awesome," he said.

Glover also said he told his agent he wanted the part of Lando before it was even announced whether the character would be in the film; Glover just assumed you can't have a young Han Solo without a young Lando Calrissian.

His agent was frank with him.

"To his credit, and I appreciate it, he was like, 'I don't like your odds', which was awesome because I was like, 'I'm going to get this'," Glover said.

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens May 25.