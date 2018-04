Yen will star opposite Chinese actress Liu Yifei, who is playing the title character.

Donnie Yen is joining Disney's live-action Mulan.

Yen is joining Chinese actress Liu Yifei, also known as Crystal Liu, who was cast as the female warrior after an extensive worldwide search that concluded with her hire last November.

Niki Caro is directing that feature that is set for a March 27, 2020 release.

