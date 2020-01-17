'Don't Breathe' Sequel Finds Its Director

Don't look now, but the Blind Man is coming back.

Don’t Breathe filmmaker Fede Alvarez didn’t have to look far to find a director for a sequel to the surprise hit.

Rodo Sayagues, Alvarez’s frequent collaborator and co-writer of the 2016 flick, has been tapped to helm the project. It will mark his directorial debut.

Stephen Lang is set to reprise his role of the deadly lone wolf known as Blind Man.

Plot details are being kept deep in the chest but Breathe 2 is set several years after the home invasion of the first movie, with the Blind Man living in quiet solace…until his past sins catch up to him.

Sayagues wrote the script with Alvarez. Production is due to begin in April.

Producing are Alvarez, Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert of Ghost House Pictures, and Good Universe. Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisition and its Stage 6 Films division are backing the production.

Breathe was a critical and box office success, generating a surprising $157 million worldwide on a budget of only $10 million.

Sayagues worked with Alvarez on the latter’s breakthrough short film, Panic Attack!, which set them on the path to Hollywood. Sayagues also co-wrote Alvarez’s 2013 Evil Dead remake. He is repped by WME.