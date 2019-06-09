6:45pm PT by Patrick Shanley

'Doom Eternal' Brings Blood-Splattered Gameplay to E3

Bethesda revealed a November release date and showed off footage from the first-person shooter at the Shrine Auditorium.
Go (back) to hell!

Bethesda and id Software brought the carnage to E3, debuting gameplay footage for their latest entry in the hellbound first-person shooter Doom franchise, Doom Eternal. It also has a release date: Nov. 22.

Bethesda made Doom Eternal the centerpiece of its press conference, showing off the title on their new streaming technology, Orion; debuting a new trailer for the game and exhibiting gameplay for the crowd gathered at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Those in the theater had a chance to play the game after the showcase.

The studio first teased the game at last year's E3 press conference, signaling a return of the series' main protagonist, affectionately known by fans of the franchise as "Doom Guy."

Doom Eternal serves as a direct sequel to the 2016 series reboot. That entry, titled simply Doom, was well received both critically and commercially, garnering multiple game of the year nominations and selling over 2 million copies on PC alone.

