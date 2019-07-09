Dora the Explorer Adjusts to High School in Second 'Lost City of Gold' Trailer
Paramount Pictures released the second trailer for Dora and the Lost City of Gold on Tuesday.
The live-action film stars Isabela Moner as Dora, a teenage explorer who is forced to attend a traditional high school. As she struggles to adjust to the new setting, she enlists the help of her monkey best friend Boots (voiced by Danny Trejo), her cousin Diego (Jeffrey Wahlberg) and other teens to save her parents (Michael Pena and Eva Longoria) and solve a mystery about a lost Incan civilization.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Eugenio Derbez, Benicio del Toro, Temuera Morrison, Adriana Barraza, Pia Miller, Q'orianka Kilcher and Madeleine Madden round out the cast.
The second trailer opens with a young Dora (Madelyn Miranda) breaking the fourth wall as she asks the audience to say "Delicioso." While the format is common in the Nickelodeon animated show, her family in the live-action film looks around in confusion. "She'll grow out of it," says her father.
A time jump then occurs as Dora reluctantly attends her first day of high school. While she struggles to adjust to her new life as a traditional high school student, her parents share that they discovered the ancient city of gold. Intrigued by her parents' discovery, Dora recruits the help of Diego and their two classmates to explore the secret city. Boots also joins the group on their adventure, which features Dora in her natural habitat of the jungle.
The trailer concludes as the teen explorers and Alejandro Gutierrez (Derbez) accidentally walk through quicksand. As they lift their legs out of it, the friction creates a fart-like sound. The teenagers giggle as Alejandro jokes, "I ate chili con carne."
The first trailer for the film, which highlights the teenagers' search for Dora's parents, was released in March.
Dora and the Lost City of Gold will be in theaters on Aug. 9. Watch the full trailer above.
