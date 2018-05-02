Isabela Moner to Play Dora the Explorer for Paramount

Nick Stoller, the writer-director behind films including 'The Muppets' and 'Neighbors,' wrote the live-action feature.

Isabela Moner will soon be saying "Vamos!" for Paramount.

The Transformers: The Last Knight actress has been tapped to play Dora the Explorer for the studio's live-action feature based on the character from the popular Nickelodeon TV series.

The Dora the Explorer movie will follow a teenage Dora – accompanied by her best friend, the monkey Boots and her cousin Diego – on (you guessed it) an adventure.

James Bobin will direct from a screenplay by Nick Stoller, the writer-director behind films including The Muppets and Neighbors, and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel. The movie hails from Paramount's new Paramount Players division.

"We are thrilled to have found our Dora in Isabela,” said Brian Robbins, president of Paramount Players. “Dora has long been a celebrated, strong heroine in animated television, and like Dora, Isabela has an incredible spirit and is an advocate for positive values. With our partners at Nickelodeon, we look forward to continuing Dora’s story for generations to come.”

Added Moner: “I’m honored and excited to bring Dora to life. I grew up watching the show, and for me, especially as a Latina, Dora was an amazing role model – she is a strong, adventurous and fun-loving girl. I can’t wait to put on the backpack and begin her next adventure!”

Dora the Explorer will shoot in Queensland, Australia and is scheduled for release Aug. 2, 2019.

Moner, who is repped by CAA and Peikoff Mahan, will star in the studio's upcoming family comedy Instant Family, starring alongside Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne.