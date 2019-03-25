'Dora the Explorer' Gets Live-Action Treatment in 'Dora and the Lost City of Gold' Trailer

Isabela Moner stars as the eponymous teen who is trying to save her parents (Michael Pena and Eva Longoria) and solve a mystery about a lost Inca civilization.

The first trailer for Dora and the Lost City of Gold debuted over the weekend.

Isabela Moner stars as Dora, a teenage explorer who is forced to attend a traditional high school. Dora later enlists the help of her monkey best friend Boots (voiced by Danny Trejo), her cousin Diego (Jeffrey Wahlberg) and other teens to save her parents (Michael Pena and Eva Longoria) and solve a mystery about a lost Inca civilization.

Eugenio Derbez, Benicio del Toro, Temuera Morrison, Adriana Barraza, Pia Miller, Q'orianka Kilcher and Madeleine Madden round out the cast.

The trailer opens with clips of Dora exploring a jungle, which her father explains is a part of her. "You don't look before you leap," he tells her before another clip shows her suffering from a major fall while roaming around the jungle.

Dora's parents later inform her about a new mission they have set out on that involves a lost Inca civilization. While Dora wants to be included on the mission, her parents send her to live with her aunt, uncle and cousin so that she can have a real high school experience.

"This isn't the jungle. It's high school. It's life or death," Diego tells Dora as she prepares for her first day of school. "Keep a low profile."

Her first day does not go as expected when her backpack gets caught in the school bus door, which drives away while she is still attached to the vehicle.

Dora, Diego and and two of their classmates are later taken hostage by men that are searching for Dora's parents.

The trailer continues as the ragtag group of teens embarks on a mission in the jungle to find Dora's parents and discover the mysterious civilization.

A number of action shots are included throughout the trailer as the group faces obstacles that are in the way of Dora reuniting with her parents. "I have to keep going no matter what," Dora says before another clip shows her knocking out a man in the jungle.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold will hit theaters on Aug. 2. Watch the full trailer above.