Doug Liman to Direct Tom Cruise Movie That Will Shoot in Space

by Borys Kit
Elon Musk and NASA are collaborating on the top secret feature.
Doug Liman will be joining Tom Cruise on the actor’s mission into space.

The director, who worked with Cruise on Edge of Tomorrow and America Made, will be the director of the secret feature Cruise is developing that will be shot, at least in part, in space, sources confirm to THR.

The project is not currently set up at a studio or with a financier. A timetable for the project is unclear as Cruise will first have to complete shooting the back-to-back Mission: Impossible movies that were halted in mid-shoot due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Plot details are being kept secret but it is known that Liman is writing the script.

The two, who will also produce, have been cooking this adventure, both on-screen and in real-life, for some time. Elon Musk and NASA are also involved in the endeavor. Musk and NASA are launching a rocket Wednesday that will act as Musk’s SpaceX first human mission into space. 

 

