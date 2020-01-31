DreamWorks Animation Names Jenny Marchick as Head of Feature Development (Exclusive)

Starting Feb. 3, Marchick will be finding and developing projects as well as identifying key talent for the studio. She will lead a team which will develop a wide range of films drawing from known IP and books as well as original ideas. She will also supervise the creative direction and production of the studio’s active development slate.

"Jenny’s extensive experience in animation and enthusiasm for storytelling make her the perfect addition to the DreamWorks Animation team,” said Kristin Lowe, DreamWorks’ chief creative officer, features. "Her instincts and talents are extraordinary as well as her notable contacts with world-class talent in the animation community."

While at SPA, Marchick helped oversee the creative direction and production of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, among other projects. Before that she worked as a development executive in the live-action sphere, with movies such as Beverly Hills Chihuahua and The Proposal, made by Disney and Mandeville Films, and Date Night and Knight and Day, made by 20th Century Fox.

DreamWorks' upcoming movies includes Trolls World Tour and The Croods 2 in 2020 along with The Boss Baby 2, Spirit Riding Free and The Bad Guys in 2021.