Drew Goddard to Write Adaptation of Graphic Novel 'Sabrina'

The 'Martian' screenwriter also has an eye to direct the New Regency project.

Drew Goddard is plotting a new project, an adaptation of Nick Drnaso’s graphic novel Sabrina.

New Regency and RT Features, which partnered on upcoming movies Ad Astra and Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse, are behind the project, which Goddard is on board to write and produce, with an eye to direct.

Sabrina follows a grieving man after his girlfriend, Sabrina, goes missing. He goes to live with his old friend – an Air Force surveillance expert agent who is dealing with a failed marriage— when a grisly videotape is anonymously sent to news outlets, and Sabrina’s disappearance goes viral. As the 24-hour news cycle and social media take hold of the story, the two men are targeted by vitriolic conspiracy theorists that threaten their sense of the truth and their faith in each other.

Sabrina became the first graphic novel to be long-listed for the Man Booker Prize.

Along with Goddard, RT Feature’s Rodrigo Teixeira and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan will produce. New Regency will finance the project.

Goddard is best known for his Oscar-nominated work The Martian, which he adapted for the screen from Andy Weir's bestselling novel. He most recently wrote, directed, and produced Bad Times at the El Royale. He made his feature directorial debut with the genre-bending 2012 movie Cabin in the Woods. Goddard's TV credits include Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Lost and The Good Place, and last month, he inked a rich deal with Disney's 20th Century Fox TV studio.

Goddard and Drnaso are both represented by UTA.