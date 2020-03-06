Dulé Hill Joins Andrea Riseborough in Supernatural Thriller 'Geechee' (Exclusive)
Dulé Hill is joining Andrea Riseborough in the supernatural thriller Geechee from Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios.
Riseborough stars as Wren, a successful New York scientist who decides to leave the city with her son to start life over in the remote Sea Islands, off the Atlantic Coast, whose people are descendants of a centuries-old group of African slaves. "But soon her world starts to unravel as the souls of the subjugated begin to haunt her dreams and her waking life — until she is driven to the brink of horrifying insanity," according to a plot summary.
Heat Vision breakdown
Geechee will be the feature debut of writer-director Dubois Ashong.
AGC's Glendon Palmer will produce, along with Ford. Jermaine Johnson and Luke Maxwell of 3 Arts Entertainment will serve as executive producers. Production is due to start early this year.
Hill, who is repped by ICM, Washington Square Films and Fuller Law, is best known for his role on the long-running series Psych. He will reprise his role of Gus in the upcoming event feature Psych 2: Lassie Come Home. His other credits include Suits, Ballers and the J.D. Dillard movie Sleight.
- Mia Galuppo
- mia.galuppo@thr.com
- @miagaluppo
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
-