Dulé Hill Joins Andrea Riseborough in Supernatural Thriller 'Geechee' (Exclusive)

Geechee will be the feature debut of writer-director Dubois Ashong.

AGC's Glendon Palmer will produce, along with Ford. Jermaine Johnson and Luke Maxwell of 3 Arts Entertainment will serve as executive producers. Production is due to start early this year.

Hill, who is repped by ICM, Washington Square Films and Fuller Law, is best known for his role on the long-running series Psych. He will reprise his role of Gus in the upcoming event feature Psych 2: Lassie Come Home. His other credits include Suits, Ballers and the J.D. Dillard movie Sleight.