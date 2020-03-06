HEAT VISION

Dulé Hill Joins Andrea Riseborough in Supernatural Thriller 'Geechee' (Exclusive)

by Mia Galuppo
Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios will produce and finance the project.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios will produce and finance the project.

Dulé Hill is joining Andrea Riseborough in the supernatural thriller Geechee from Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios.

Riseborough stars as Wren, a successful New York scientist who decides to leave the city with her son to start life over in the remote Sea Islands, off the Atlantic Coast, whose people are descendants of a centuries-old group of African slaves. "But soon her world starts to unravel as the souls of the subjugated begin to haunt her dreams and her waking life — until she is driven to the brink of horrifying insanity," according to a plot summary.

Heat Vision breakdown

Geechee will be the feature debut of writer-director Dubois Ashong.

AGC's Glendon Palmer will produce, along with Ford. Jermaine Johnson and Luke Maxwell of 3 Arts Entertainment will serve as executive producers. Production is due to start early this year.

Hill, who is repped by ICM, Washington Square Films and Fuller Law, is best known for his role on the long-running series Psych. He will reprise his role of Gus in the upcoming event feature Psych 2: Lassie Come Home. His other credits include Suits, Ballers and the J.D. Dillard movie Sleight.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. James Wan Developing Monster Movie for Universal (Exclusive)
    by Borys Kit
  2. Martin Freeman Says Peter Jackson Shifted 'Hobbit' Production to Ensure He'd Play Bilbo Baggins
    by Ryan Parker
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Brian Davids
  5. by Ryan Parker
LATEST NEWS
1.
Dulé Hill Joins Andrea Riseborough in Supernatural Thriller 'Geechee' (Exclusive)
by Mia Galuppo
2.
Visual Effects Confab FMX Canceled Due to Coronavirus Concerns
by Carolyn Giardina
3.
Canada's Actors Union Updates Guidelines for Nudity, Simulated Sex Scenes
by Etan Vlessing
4.
SXSW Canceled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
by Natalie Jarvey, Trilby Beresford
5.
Box Office: 'Onward' Battling to Hit $40M in U.S. Opening
by Pamela McClintock