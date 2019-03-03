'Dumbo' Sneak Peek Features New Version of "Baby Mine" by Arcade Fire

In the original 1941 version, the song plays over a powerfully emotional moment in the story.

Disney on Sunday night released a new sneak peek of its upcoming live-action movie Dumbo featuring a new version of "Baby Mine" by Arcade Fire.

In the original, animated version of the movie featuring the titular elephant, who learns that his overly large ears allow him the ability to fly, the song plays over a segment in which Dumbo is briefly reunited with his mom, who's been thrown into a cage, isolated from the rest of the circus animals declared mad after she defends Dumbo from mockery over the size of his ears. He crawls onto her trunk, and she rocks him in what is widely considered a powerfully emotional moment in the story.

Tim Burton is directing the live-action version of the 1941 animated classic, with Michael Keaton, Eva Green, Colin Farrell and Danny DeVito starring. Dumbo himself was rendered in CG.

The movie is set to hit theaters March 29. Late last month, Disney announced that its movie would open in China day-and-date with the North American release.

Watch the new sneak peek below.