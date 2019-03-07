Tim Burton's 'Dumbo' Tracking for $50M-$60M U.S. Opening

The live-action reimagining of the classic 1941 animated film hits theaters in late March.

Tim Burton's family pic Dumbo is tracking to lift off with $50 million-$60 million in its domestic box office launch, according to the major services.

Disney's live-action version of the 1941 animated classic hits theaters on March 29 in the U.S., as well as in China. The studio has three weeks left to make its final marketing blitz.

Michael Keaton, Eva Green, Colin Farrell and Danny DeVito play the parts of V. A. Vandevere, Colette Marchant, Holt Farrier and Max Medici, respectively. Dumbo himself will be rendered in CG.

Ehren Kruger (Ghost in the Shell, Transformers: Age of Extinction) penned the screenplay.

The story follows the beloved Dumbo, an elephant with large ears, as he revives a struggling circus. The circus, though, has plans for exploiting the animal, and he soon must strike out on his own.