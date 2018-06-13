Disney Drops Teaser Trailer for Tim Burton's Live-Action 'Dumbo'

Disney dropped the first trailer for Tim Burton's live-action remake of Dumbo.

The reimagined story will follow a former circus star, played by Colin Farrell, who returns to the big tent after coming home from war. He finds work with a struggling circus and is put in charge of a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him the laughing stock of the show.

Alan Arkin will play Wall Street tycoon J. Griffin Remington. Eva Green, Michael Keaton and Danny DeVito are also part of the cast.

As well as the teaser trailer, Disney also released the first poster for Dumbo.

Dumbo, which is one of Disney's many planned feature adaptions of their classic animations. Lion King, Aladdin and Mulan are in various stages of production.

Dumbo is slated to hit theaters March 29, 2019.