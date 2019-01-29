Oscar Isaac Joining Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune'

Oscar Isaac is going from the Star Wars galaxy to the world of Dune.

Isaac is in early negotiations to join filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of the classic novel. Isaac will play Duke Leto Atreides, father to the film's protagonist Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet), whom the Duke shares with the Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson).

Charlotte Rampling, Dave Bautista and Stellan Skarsgard are also among the cast. The Dune script is by Villeneuve, Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts. Villeneuve is also producing, along with Mary Parent and Cale Boyter.

Author Frank Herbert published Dune in 1965. The novel went on to become a sci-fi literary classic, and tells the sprawling story of a fallen noble family's attempt to control a desert planet named Arrakis and its export, a rare spice drug, while being betrayed by a galactic emperor.

David Lynch previously directed a 1984 adaptation. Legendary is behind the new film.

Isaac has become a sci-fi film staple, with roles in projects such as Ex Machina and Annihilation. He is coming off a surprise voice cameo in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which is up for a best animated film Oscar, and will appear in March's Triple Frontier opposite Ben Affleck, as well as in December's Star Wars: Episode IX, reprising his role as hotshot pilot Poe Dameron.

Isaac is repped by WME.