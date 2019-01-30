Zendaya Circling Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune'

Dune is continuing to build out its supporting cast.

Spider-Man: Homecoming star Zendaya is in early talks to join the Denis Villeneuve film, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

If the deal makes, the actress would play Chani, the love interest of Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides. In David Lynch's 1984 adaptation, Sean Young played the character opposite Kyle MacLachlan.

Collider first reported the news.

Frank Herbert's Dune is a sci-fi literary classic, and tells the sprawling story of a fallen noble family's attempt to control a desert planet named Arrakis and its export, a rare spice drug, while being betrayed by a galactic emperor.

Legendary is behind the new film that will also star Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, with Jessica Ferguson, Charlotte Rampling, Dave Bautista and Stellan Skarsgard also among the cast.

The Dune script is by Villeneuve, Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts. Villeneuve is also producing, along with Mary Parent and Cale Boyter.

Zendaya is one of Hollywood' most in-demand young stars. She will next be seen in Spider-Man sequel Far From Home, and will lead HBO's upcoming teen drama series Euphoria. She is repped by CAA.