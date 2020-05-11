'Dune' Prequel 'House Atreides' Comic Adaptation in the Works

“It’s been more than twenty years since Brian and I published House Atreides, the first of our new novels set in Frank Herbert’s Dune universe,” Kevin J Anderson said in a statement about the project. “We loved exploring all the possibilities Frank created for us, and those books introduced a whole new audience to Dune. Now, in adapting House Atreides into a vibrant graphic format, it’s like rediscovering the story and the world all over again. So much of the novel is visually driven, the union of comics and House Atreides is a natural.”

Boom! CEO and founder Ross Richie added, “There are few novels in modern history with bigger impact and continued relevance than Dune, so it’s an honor for Boom! Studios — and for me — to be a part of sharing this unforgettable world with readers.”

Dune: House Atreides is being published in co-ordination with Herbert Properties LLC and Abrams ComicArts, which will release be adapting Frank Herbert’s original Dune into three graphic novels beginning this fall. Those books will also be adapted by Brian Herbert and Anderson, with art by Raúl Allén and Patricia Martín, and covers by Bill Sienkiewicz. (Sienkiewicz, who illustrated the Marvel comic book adaptation of the 1984 David Lynch movie, designed the logo seen above.)

Dune: House Atreides will launch later this year. More information, including series artists, will be released in the coming months.