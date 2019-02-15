4:52pm PT by Aaron Couch
Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' Sets Fall 2020 Release Date
Warner Bros. set a trip to Dune.
The studio announced Friday that filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's big-budget sci-fi adaptation will open on Nov. 20, 2020 in IMAX and 3D.
The all-star cast includes Timothee Chalamet as the lead character, Paul Atreides, as well as Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin. Jason Momoa, Zendaya and Oscar Isaac are also in talks to join the cast.
Dune is expected to begin filming in the spring in Budapest and Jordan. Villeneuve penned the script with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts. Villeneuve is also producing along with Mary Parent and Cale Boyter.
More to come.
