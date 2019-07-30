'Game Night' Duo in Talks to Direct 'Dungeons & Dragons' Movie

The role-playing game from Hasbro was previously adapted by New Line in 2000 for a film starring Jeremy Irons. In recent years, the property has been at the center of a legal battle over its film rights, with a 2015 settlement appearing to have paved the way for Warner Bros. to make a movie that at one time had Ansel Elgort in early talks to star. However, the rights eventually left Warners for Paramount, which has a production and distribution deal with Hasbro.

Michael Gilio will pen the screenplay. Brian Goldner and Stephen Davis are producing for AllSpark Pictures, Hasbro's movie arm.

Goldstein and Daley, who are repped by UTA, were also behind the screenplays for Spider-Man: Homecoming and Horrible Bosses.