HEAT VISION

'Game Night' Duo in Talks to Direct 'Dungeons & Dragons' Movie

by Mia Galuppo
Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are replacing 'Lego Batman' director Chris McKay.
Jonathan Goldstein (left) and John Francis Daley directed 2018's 'Game Night'.   |   Barry King/Getty Images
Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are replacing 'Lego Batman' director Chris McKay.

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley — the duo behind New Line's sleeper hit Game Night —  are in talks to direct the long-gestating Dungeons & Dragons movie for Paramount. 

Goldstein and Daley, who recently exited Warner Bros.' stand-alone Flash movie, will be replacing Lego Batman director Chris McKay, who was previously attached to direct and is now set for Chris Pratt starrer Ghost Draft.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

The role-playing game from Hasbro was previously adapted by New Line in 2000 for a film starring Jeremy Irons. In recent years, the property has been at the center of a legal battle over its film rights, with a 2015 settlement appearing to have paved the way for Warner Bros. to make a movie that at one time had Ansel Elgort in early talks to star. However, the rights eventually left Warners for Paramount, which has a production and distribution deal with Hasbro.

Michael Gilio will pen the screenplay. Brian Goldner and Stephen Davis are producing for AllSpark Pictures, Hasbro's movie arm.

Goldstein and Daley, who are repped by UTA, were also behind the screenplays for Spider-Man: Homecoming and Horrible Bosses.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Taika Waititi's 'Jojo Rabbit' to Premiere at Fantastic Fest
    July 30, 2019 9:00am PT
    by Aaron Couch
  2. Tarantino's New Beverly Cinema Offers Unique 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Experience
    July 30, 2019 8:14am PT
    by Ryan Parker
View All
  1. July 30, 2019 6:00am PT
  2. July 29, 2019 6:25pm PT
  3. July 29, 2019 4:02pm PT
  4. July 29, 2019 1:43pm PT
  5. July 29, 2019 12:00pm PT
LATEST NEWS
1.
Electronic Arts Posts Year-Over-Year Revenue Gains Despite No New Releases
2.
Apple's Services Revenue Reaches New High
3.
'Game Night' Duo in Talks to Direct 'Dungeons & Dragons' Movie
4.
'Avengers: Endgame' Helps Lift Imax Second-Quarter Earnings
5.
John Dillinger's Body to Be Exhumed From Indiana Cemetery