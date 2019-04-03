Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham Share High-Octane Look at 'Hobbs & Shaw' With CinemaCon

Universal's Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, the first spinoff of the franchise, got a high-octane plug at CinemaCon on Tuesday.

Director David Leitch introduced the new film and its stars, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. "We have two of the biggest stars on the planet who are tremendous talents who bring it like you’ve never seen it. We go around the world, we blow shit up."

Johnson and Statham reprise their Fast & Furious roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, while Idris Elba plays the villain.

Johnson and Statham arrived onstage to huge applause by the theater owners gathered in Las Vegas.

Statham, who plays Shaw, joked that the movie was originally called Shaw & Hobbs but they changed it.

Johnson first joked about the movie's villain, saying it was "bullshit" that Elba was named sexiest man alive. He added, introducing a trailer, "We wanted to build out the Fast & Furious franchise and create something that was special and had its own tapestry. But bottom line, we wanted to make something that was fun."

The actor also praised the film, saying that it feels like the first time a blockbuster movie showcases the culture of Samoa.

Leitch directed the action-comedy from a script by Chris Morgan.

Hobbs & Shaw hits theaters in the U.S. on Aug. 2.