Dwayne Johnson Says 'Black Adam' Will "Probably" Begin Production by End of Summer

Johnson was in the middle of production on Netflix's Red Notice, but it was suspended in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, Johnson said he is eager for Black Adam to get underway.

"I have been training so hard for months and months and months for Black Adam," he said. "And that is a passion project for me. It is a role that I hold near and dear to my DNA. So, I can't wait."

Black Adam will reteam Johnson with his Jungle Cruise director, Jaume Collet-Serra. The film is set to hit theaters Dec. 22, 2021.