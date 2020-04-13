HEAT VISION

Dwayne Johnson Says 'Black Adam' Will "Probably" Begin Production by End of Summer

by Ryan Parker
"I have been training so hard for months and months and months," the actor says of the DC movie.
Dwayne Johnson   |   Kevin Winter/Getty Images
"I have been training so hard for months and months and months," the actor says of the DC movie.

Dwayne Johnson on Monday gave an update for his upcoming DC film, Black Adam. The New Line movie based on the DC villain, which will be a spinoff of Shazam!, will likely begin production late summer, Johnson said via social media. 

"We plan on shooting probably at the end of summer now," Johnson said. "Probably pushed maybe into August, maybe September." 

Heat Vision breakdown

Johnson was in the middle of production on Netflix's Red Notice, but it was suspended in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Still, Johnson said he is eager for Black Adam to get underway. 

"I have been training so hard for months and months and months for Black Adam," he said. "And that is a passion project for me. It is a role that I hold near and dear to my DNA. So, I can't wait." 

Black Adam will reteam Johnson with his Jungle Cruise director, Jaume Collet-Serra. The film is set to hit theaters Dec. 22, 2021.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Cowboy Comic 'Palomino' Launches Crowdfunding Campaign
    by Graeme McMillan
  2. 'Lost on Planet Earth' to Focus on Those Left Behind by Sci-Fi Utopias
    by Graeme McMillan
View All
  1. by Josh Wigler
  2. by Brian Davids
  3. by Borys Kit
  4. by Borys Kit
  5. by Borys Kit
LATEST NEWS
1.
Stage Technicians Design and Build Temporary Hospital Amid Virus Crisis
by Carolyn Giardina
2.
Dwayne Johnson Says 'Black Adam' Will "Probably" Begin Production by End of Summer
by Ryan Parker
3.
'Survivor' Plans Virtual Reunion for Season Finale
by Rick Porter
4.
Universal Claims 'Trolls World Tour' Shattered On-Demand Record
by Pamela McClintock
5.
John Krasinski Surprises Boston Health Care Workers With Red Sox Tickets for Life
by Evan Real