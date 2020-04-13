Dwayne Johnson Says 'Black Adam' Will "Probably" Begin Production by End of Summer
Dwayne Johnson on Monday gave an update for his upcoming DC film, Black Adam. The New Line movie based on the DC villain, which will be a spinoff of Shazam!, will likely begin production late summer, Johnson said via social media.
"We plan on shooting probably at the end of summer now," Johnson said. "Probably pushed maybe into August, maybe September."
Johnson was in the middle of production on Netflix's Red Notice, but it was suspended in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Still, Johnson said he is eager for Black Adam to get underway.
"I have been training so hard for months and months and months for Black Adam," he said. "And that is a passion project for me. It is a role that I hold near and dear to my DNA. So, I can't wait."
Black Adam will reteam Johnson with his Jungle Cruise director, Jaume Collet-Serra. The film is set to hit theaters Dec. 22, 2021.
- Ryan Parker
